/Chinese scientists have supposedly found a flaw in US' B-21 Raider Bomber

Chinese aerospace researchers claim they have identified a flaw in the flying-wing design of the B-21 Raider bomber. Using a simulation software, they have found potential aerodynamic and stability weaknesses in the US Air Force’s next-generation stealth bomber. The study was conducted at the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre. Researchers at China's military aviation research institute used publicly available design information and created a model emulating the bomber’s likely flight characteristics. Simulation software PADJ-X helped them with this, which also supposedly helped them suggest possible improvements that can be done in the B-21’s aerodynamic configuration, 19fortyfive reported. If true, this shows that the PADJ-X software is capable of using the given information to analyse complex military aircraft designs.

The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is still under development and is touted to be the most advanced strategic bomber. It is expected to act as the backbone of the US Air Force’s future nuclear triad. It represents a massive leap in "stealth" technology and digital engineering. It is designed to penetrate the most sophisticated modern air defence systems. It will remain nearly invisible to a broad spectrum of radar frequencies. What makes it special is its "brain". It uses an open architecture that allows for rapid software updates that can be done within weeks. It can be upgraded to counter new threats without needing a complete hardware redesign. The B-21 Raider will replace both the B-2 and the B-1B Lancer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chinese researchers find a flaw in B-21 Raider

However, Chinese researchers have found a flaw based on publicly available information. They modelled the B-21’s aerodynamic behaviour using the software that helped engineers analyse the performance of the aircraft. They used high-fidelity digital simulations and theoretical modelling based on open-source imagery. The researchers focused on several critical engineering dimensions. The study assessed the airflow dynamics unique to its flying-wing profile, evaluated how the airframe maintains balance across diverse flight regimes and analysed overall aerodynamic efficiency. The researchers think there is scope for improvement, and a few changes to the aircraft’s configuration can make performance better.