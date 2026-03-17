/Holding B-2 bomber model, Trump says, ‘Ex-US president told me he wishes he did what I did’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 16) said he believes his decision to order airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last year prevented a major global conflict, claiming the action stopped Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and potentially triggering a wider war in the Middle East. Speaking while holding a model of a Northrop Grumman B‑2 Spirit bomber, the aircraft used in the operation by the US military, Trump defended the strikes and said they were necessary to stop Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

“If I hadn't ordered airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last year, Tehran would have had a nuclear weapon by now.” He warned that failing to act could have led to catastrophic global consequences. “Had we not done this, there would have been a nuclear war, World War 3.” Trump also accused Iran of escalating regional tensions through missile attacks. “Iran has been firing missiles at every country within 1,000 miles of them.” “They're sending thousands of missiles into countries that didn't expect to be in the war.”

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‘We don’t know if Mojatab Khamenei is dead or not': Trump

Discussing the situation inside Iran, Trump claimed recent military actions had severely weakened the country’s leadership. “All the leadership in Iran is gone. My biggest problem is I have no idea who we're talking to.” “They're all gone. Nobody ever heard of any of these people; they're all dead.” He also said there was uncertainty surrounding the status of Iran’s leadership, including Mojtaba Khamenei. “We don't know if Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader, is dead or not.” Trump further insisted that the strikes significantly damaged Iran’s military capabilities. “If I didn't decimate Iran, they would have nuclear weapons in one month.” “They would have used it first on Israel and then the Middle East.” “In two weeks, I have decimated their navy, army, air force, and their leaders.”

He argued that several major economies benefit from US actions because they rely on energy routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. “China should be thanking us.” “Japan should be thanking us.” “South Korea as well.” “All these countries get 90% of their energy through the Straits.” However, Trump also expressed disappointment with some US allies, particularly members of NATO. “There are some countries that have disappointed me.” “Problem with NATO is we are always there for them, but they are never there for you.”

‘Hormuz is famous, beautiful, and wonderful place’: Trump

Trump maintained that Iran posed a major threat to the region and to Israel. “Iran was gonna take over the Middle East.”

“They would have knocked out Israel with their nuclear weapons.” He reiterated that the US strikes dealt a major blow to Iran’s leadership structure. “We have hit Iran very hard.” “We have extinguished their two layers of leadership and probably a third if you want to believe some stories.” Referring again to the strategic importance of the region, Trump also mentioned the famous shipping route. “Hormuz is famous, beautiful, and a wonderful place.” He also recalled a conversation with a former US president. “I spoke to one of the former USA president who I like, and he said I wish I did what you did.”

Iran down to 8% of its missiles: Trump

Trump said that Iran is down to about 8% of its missiles and only a small number of attack drones. He also said that some countries have "greatly disappointed" him by not supporting the United States in its war with Iran. He specifically mentioned NATO countries and referred to a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to Trump, Starmer initially hesitated when asked for help but later offered some assistance. Trump added: "I don't need your aircraft carriers after we have already won."

When asked whether the war could end this week after what he described as the "obliteration" of Iran’s military, Trump replied, "Yeah, sure." However, when pressed on whether it actually would end this week, he said, “I don't think so, but it'll be soon. It won't be long.” Trump also said he had an "obligation to do this" and that the world would be safer once the war is over.