Chinese man goes to doctor after finding blood in pee, turns out he was on his period

In a strange event, a Chinese guy who had been seeing blood in his pee for a while went to the doctor terrified out of his mind. The man also reported some stomach pain that persisted for several hours. He had been diagnosed with appendicitis by a doctor, but the symptoms lasted despite the medication. He went to the doctor, thinking he had urinary issues, but the diagnosis was something else. The physicians surprised him with news that he didn't have any urinary problems, but was actually just going through his menstrual cycle.

Chen Li who hails from a tiny village in the Sichuan Province of southwest China underwent surgery to treat a problem with irregular urination during puberty, and for the subsequent 20 years, he repeatedly saw blood in his urine.

A medical examination revealed that Chen also had female reproductive organs such as ovaries and a uterus, as reported in the South China Morning Post.

According to his check-up report, his levels of the male sex hormone androgen were below average. On the other hand, his levels of ovarian activity and female sex hormones were comparable to those reported in healthy adult women.

In the end, it was determined that Chen had both male and female reproductive organs.

Chen, who has identified as a man for 33 years, found the outcome disconcerting. In June, he requested a procedure to remove his female reproductive organs.

