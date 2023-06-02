Chinese man fired after spending 6 hours a day in toilet during work

A man in China was sacked from his job for spending excessive time in the toilet during work. The employee used to spend up to six hours a day in the restroom citing health issues. He challenged his employer’s decision in a court which called the termination justified, reported South China Morning Post.

The employee, having the surname Wang, joined the company in 2006 and wasn’t on a fixed-term contract since 2013. Wang’s frequent visits to the loo began in December 2014 when he underwent a medical treatment for an anal problem. The employee’s treatment turned out to be successful but, according to him, the pain did not end and he was compelled to use the bathroom after short intervals, the report added.

Soon after getting the treatment, Wang started spending three to six hours in the restroom every day. His company’s records revealed that Wang visited the loo two to three times a shift between September 7 and September 17, 2015. This brought his total visits to the toilet during the period to 22.

Wang would spend anywhere between 47 minutes to over than three hours in the washroom, which eventually led to his termination in September 2015. The company ended Wang’s employment due to reasons including early departures and unauthorized absence from work, said the report.

Disgruntled after losing his job, Wang knocked the door of the court in a bid to get reinstated. But Wang’s efforts went in vain after the court ruled that his termination was beyond reasonable physiological needs. The court also said that the employer’s decision of firing Wang was legal and justified.

The incident elicited a lot of reactions on Chinese social media where one user said that “being sick deserves sympathy” but a person should not use it as an excuse. Another commented, “It’s like being paid to use the loo”, according to the report.