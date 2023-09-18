Chinese luxury liquor manufacturer introduces 'boozy' chocolates for youngsters

Chinese luxury liquor manufacturer Kweichow Moutai is set to introduce a limited edition of alcohol-infused chocolates. The move aims to attract a younger consumer base and is being done via a "sweet" collaboration with Mars, Inc.-owned Dove.

Boozy chocolates

The boozy chocolates will be available from Saturday (September 23) and the announcement of this collaboration quickly gained attention on China's social media platform Weibo.

Also read | China develops artificial liver that works outside the human body

Within an hour of the announcement, as per Reuters, a hashtag of the collaboration leapt to the top of the trending topic list on China's social media Weibo.

Infusion is key

Just ten days ago, Moutai partnered with Luckin Coffee to launch a baijiu-infused latte, which also generated significant online interest and sold out in many Chinese cities.

Moutai, often referred to as the national liquor of China, is known for its potent, colorless spirit commonly served at banquets. However, the company is seeking to expand its appeal to a younger demographic, as it has been concerned about its heavy reliance on older consumers for its sales.

As per Jason Yu, greater China managing director of market research firm Kantar Worldpanel, this move "demonstrates Moutai's desire to broaden their appeal more to younger consumers."

"They fear their current base is too concentrated on older consumers, and that makes them worry about the future of the brand."

Last year, Moutai also collaborated with a domestic dairy company, Mengniu, and introduced alcohol-infused ice creams that also garnered attention from Chinese consumers. This was the beginning of Moutai's collaboration journey.

As per Reuters, these unique "quirky" partnerships offer youngsters the opportunity to engage with the Moutai brand at a fraction of the cost of buying a bottle of its liquor, which typically has an average market price of 1,499 yuan ($206) for a 500 ml bottle.

While the pricing details for the upcoming Moutai and Dove liquor-infused chocolates have not been disclosed yet, the Moutai-infused Luckin lattes were available for as little as 19 yuan with coupons, and a small tub of the alcoholic ice cream was priced at 60 yuan.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE