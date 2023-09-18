China develops artificial liver that works outside the human body

Chin has approved clinical trials for a stem cell-based artificial liver. This development offers hope for millions suffering from liver failure.

This bio-artificial liver, created by a team of Chinese researchers, operates outside the body, performing functions such as detoxification and protein synthesis typically carried out by the liver.

How does it work?

How the bioreactor system works is fascinating. South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that blood flows through the bioreactor system, where a hollow fibre membrane cultivates stem cells and necessary substances.

Also read | A terrifying beast lived long before the dinosaurs, a newly found skull proves

These substances are then introduced into the patient's bloodstream to help regenerate tissue and suppress liver damage caused by inflammation.

Similar membranes have been used in other medical processes, but this is the first time it is being used to culture stem cells. This method has shown promise in animal models, increasing survival rates significantly.

Gao Yi, executive director of the Translational Medicine Centre at Zhujiang Hospital of Southern Medical University in Guangdong province said: "In animal models involving pigs and monkeys, we observed that our method increased the survival rate from 17 per cent, as seen with conventional treatments, to 87.5 per cent."

How will it help liver patients?

Currently, liver transplantation is the only effective treatment for liver failure. However, the treatment is often limited by a shortage of donors, complex surgeries, high costs, and finally, the need for lifelong immunosuppressants.

The stem cell-based artificial liver aims to support the diseased liver until it regenerates or a suitable graft for transplantation becomes available.

China, as per the report, has a high prevalence of liver failures, with about 500,000 to 1 million newly diagnosed cases reported every year. Despite that, conventional treatments offer only limited management, and till date, there is no cure.

When will the treatment be available to the public?

Clinical trials for this innovative device will determine its effectiveness in human patients. However, it represents a promising breakthrough in liver failure treatment.

Also read | People with one particular line of gene more susceptible to severe Covid: Study

The concept of artificial livers was first proposed in the 1950s. In the 1980s, the development of bio-artificial livers started. This research aimed to mimic the comprehensive functions of real livers without relying on extrinsic plasma and blood proteins.

While bio-artificial livers are still in the research and development phase, they offer potential as a game-changing therapy for liver failure in the future. Several biotech companies, both in China and internationally, are reportedly exploring bio-artificial liver technologies.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE