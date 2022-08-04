Chefs create a world record by making a 800kg sandwich in under 3 minutes

Who doesn't like sandwiches and world records? What if you could be a part of a world record that also involved a giant sandwich? Recently, residents of Mexico City's Venustiano Carranza neighbourhood got the opportunity. The record for the longest "torta" sandwich was broken at the annual Torta festival in Venustiano Carranza. As per a Reuters report, attendees of the fair were able to feast on a 74-meter or a whopping 242.7 feet long torta sandwich. Several chefs from participating businesses worked together to create the enormous sandwich, which weighed about 800 kg.

Can you guess how much time it took to assemble the humongous sandwich? As Venustiano Carranza mayor Evelyn Parra, surprisingly it only took the "master" chefs only two minutes and nine seconds. This was also a record in itself.

Reuters reports that the fair isn't just fun, but it all provides torta cooks with a fair opportunity to promote their businesses while generating profit. For chefs like Rosa Ventura, who had to close her seafood torta restaurant due to the coronavirus pandemic, this fair was nothing short of a boon.

The torta is larger than a standard sandwich and can be created with a variety of ingredients. The record-breaking torta was divided into sections, each with a distinct flavour that represented a variety of concoctions that regional chefs have developed over time.

Once the sandwich was done, onlookers got to taste the delicious food for 35 pesos ($1.5) per serving, reported the UK times. They had the option of selecting from the classic filling of pork, beef, and chicken or opting for a slice of exotic meat like buffalo, crocodile, ostrich, and venison.

