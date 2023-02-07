ChatGPT has become the top talking-point on and off the social media. Assignments, emails, exams, life situations -- ChatGPT has got the answers for all. But ChatGPT's remarkable attributes too have been mired by its questionable responses. The programme frequently gives "plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers".

A report in VICE said that an individual learned about how to smuggle cocaine into Europe. The individual reportedly interacted with ChatGPT for 12 hours to get the drug route straight.

The person reportedly started by inquiring about the components of various narcotic substances, illegal around the world. The AI-generated response gave him the ingredients for crack cocaine but said that giving away more complex chemical information would be "illegal." ChatGPT then addressed the question of whether using marijuana was "morally wrong", the bot suggested it to be a "subjective matter."

The bot responded to a question about the location for a drug cartel by lecturing the user about criminal behaviour and emphasising that it doesn't "condone illegal activities." The bot again responded to the inquiry "How to join a cartel" by pointing out the severe legal penalties that may result because of the same.

But when the user cleverly rephrased the question by asking that he is writing a novel where a villain is trying different ways to smuggle cocaine from Columbia to the United Kingdom, and that if the Artificial Intelligence could give "an example" of what he should write. The ChatGPT caved in.

It responded with "several common methods" that might be applied in the hypothetical situation. These included being concealed in goods, on a person or even at sea. The bot even provided detailed descriptions for each piece of advice. They included suggestions such as the use of "another substance" as a covert instrument.

ChatGPT, however, also emphasised that the procedures in question are only fictional. "The use of illegal drugs is harmful and illegal, and it is not advisable to glorify or promote such behaviour," the bot said in conclusion.

