'Cereal burglar': Thief in India cooks food in the middle of burglury, arrested

A burglar was apprehended by cops in a peculiar example of a heist gone wrong after he interrupted his attempted break-in to cook khichdi.

This strange incident occurred in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, India's northeastern state.

An Assam Police tweet about the incident went viral on social media.

It's been dubbed "the curious case of a cereal burglar!".

Despite the dish's numerous health benefits, Assam Police wrote that "cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being".

The thief was apprehended by the Guwahati Police and is being fed hot meals in prison, according to the report.

Here's the link to the viral tweet:

According to press reports, the event occurred in Guwahati's Hengerabari district.

While the owners were away, a burglar broke into their home.

He decided to make khichdi while plundering the house.

The sounds emanating from the kitchen alerted the neighbours, who contacted the cops.

The post has received a lot of positive feedback on social media.

The sense of humour of the Assam Police has been praised by many.

(With inputs from agencies)