CBSE admit card & datesheet 2023: Class 10, Class 12 download link by roll number for private candidates

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Download Link: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued admit cards for grades 10th and 12th. Schools can obtain the admit cards for candidates by visiting the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Regular students can get their CBSE hall passes from their schools. However, private candidates can get CBSE to admit cards by entering their roll number on the board's website.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12: Datasheet

The board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 15. The exams will be held all over the country. The CBSE Class 10 board exam will be completed on March 21. The CBSE Class 12 board exam will be completed on April 5.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10, 12 Download For Schools

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Pariksha Sangam link on the home page of the CBSE website.

Step 3: A new page will open. Schools will have to select the schools' link.

Step 4: Click on the pre-exam activities link. A new page will open in front of you.

Step 5: Now click on CBSE Admit Card 2023 link.

Step 6: Enter login details and click on submit.

Step 7: The website will display the admit card on the screen. Download the admit card page and take a printout.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Download Private Candidate

CBSE admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 can be downloaded online. The CBSE hall ticket 2023 will only be available to private students. Regular students must obtain their CBSE admit card 2023 from their respective schools.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the home page, CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th

Step 3: The authentication details page will open

Step 4: Enter credentials like application number, name, mother's name and father's name