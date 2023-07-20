Alabama: New details revealed in the mysterious disappearance & reappearance of Carlee Russell

The curious case of an Alabama nurse, who reportedly went missing on July 13 and returned back to her home after 48 hours, has raised suspicion. On Wednesday, the police chief in Hoover uncovered new details in the case. Detectives interviewed 25-year-old Carlee Russell after she returned following a mysterious disappearance.

Russell told the police that she had seen a child walking along the side of the road when she called 911 as she checked on the child. She screamed when she was on the 911 call after allegedly being forced into a car by an unidentified man.

The revelations were made at a press conference, which came two days after Russell’s parents told NBC News in a written statement that they believed Russell had been taken the night of her disappearance and called on police to “pursue” her alleged abductor.

Police say they did not receive any calls for a missing toddler

Hoover police chief Nicholas Derzis doubted the possibility of an abduction, telling reporters that “we have no reason to believe that there is a threat to public safety related to this particular case”.

On July 13, at 9:34 pm (local time), Russell called 911 to report that a child was wandering on the side of I-495. She also called her sister-in-law to make a similar claim. During the call, it sounded like Russell approached the child and moments later, screamed, her mother Talitha Russell told AL.com. Then, the family member lost contact with Russell.

When police arrived, officers discovered Russell's car. Some of her belongings, including her wig and cell phone, were on the roadway. But neither Russell nor the child was anywhere to be found. The department has received no other calls of a missing small child as of Sunday.

The mystery deepened when Russell returned to her home on Sunday night. When Derzis interviewed her, she told the police that she had escaped from her alleged captors, ran through woods, and emerged near her residence.

During this interview, police also noticed a “small injury” on her lip and she claimed that “her head was hurting”, Derzis told reporters.

Derzis added that police had met with Russell’s parents “on several occasions” but that her parents told police that Russell has so far declined to do a second interview “because of the trauma of the incident”.

(With inputs from agencies)

