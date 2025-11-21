/Does cannabis help with alcoholism? Researchers found surprising results

A team of researchers at the Brown University ran a randomised placebo controlled trial to understand whether cannabis (weed) can reduce questionable alcohol consumption. The results are nothing short of extraordinary, however with mild caveats.They ran a lab experiment where participants smoked cannabis and were subsequently provided the option to drink, to understand the desire of alcoholism. The study ‘California Sober’ marks the first such experiment where researcher tried to establish a casual relation between the two variables not just observational associations.

What researchers did?

157 people in the age group of 21-44 with heavy alcohol consumption habit and cannabis consumption habit at least twice a week, had three different lab visits each and in each such visits they were given three such conditions-

High THC-cannabis (7.2 per cent) Low THC-cannabis (3.1 per cent) Placebo cannabis (0 per cent)

After consuming they were asked to visit and experimental bar lab where they were given 8 mini-drinks, good enough to raise the body alcohol levels to at least 10 per cent and those who choose to opt out of drinking were given a small cash reward.

What researchers discovered?