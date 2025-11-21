/Does cannabis help with alcoholism? Researchers found surprising results

Google Preferred
Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 22:48 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 22:48 IST
Cannabis plants Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A Brown University randomized trial finds cannabis may reduce alcohol consumption by 19–27 per cent, offering the strongest experimental evidence behind the “California sober” idea.

A team of researchers at the Brown University ran a randomised placebo controlled trial to understand whether cannabis (weed) can reduce questionable alcohol consumption. The results are nothing short of extraordinary, however with mild caveats.They ran a lab experiment where participants smoked cannabis and were subsequently provided the option to drink, to understand the desire of alcoholism. The study ‘California Sober’ marks the first such experiment where researcher tried to establish a casual relation between the two variables not just observational associations.

What researchers did?

157 people in the age group of 21-44 with heavy alcohol consumption habit and cannabis consumption habit at least twice a week, had three different lab visits each and in each such visits they were given three such conditions-

  1. High THC-cannabis (7.2 per cent)
  2. Low THC-cannabis (3.1 per cent)
  3. Placebo cannabis (0 per cent)

After consuming they were asked to visit and experimental bar lab where they were given 8 mini-drinks, good enough to raise the body alcohol levels to at least 10 per cent and those who choose to opt out of drinking were given a small cash reward.

What researchers discovered?

The findings offered strong experimental evidence, they observed clear and measurable reduction in the alcohol urges. Those who consumed low THC-cannabis they drank nearly one fifth less those who consumed high THC-cannabis they drank one quarter less alcohol, than those with placebo. Moreover they waited longer before taking their first drink, than after placebo. However there is a preliminary caution, cannabis consumption has its own disadvantages. They found results for a subsequent consumption habits not for simultaneous usage habits. The risk co-use might skew differently. Though there are prior reserches which also contributes to the narrative that CBD a non-intoxicating component of cannabis can reduce alcohol consumption. These effects can vary if the process is continued for a longer duration.

