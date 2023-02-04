Canadian teen hits jackpot worth millions on her first ticket purchase

We know that the lottery is a matter of chance. There are many who try their luck for years without hitting that elusive jackpot. But a Canadian teenager has won C$48m ($35.8m) jackpot, that to on her first ever lottery ticket.

Juliette Lamour (18) had forgotten about the lottery ticket she had purchased. She remembered about it when she heard of someone from her town in Ontario winning the big jackpot. Out of curiosity, Juliette entered ticket number into the lottery app and a banner of "big winner" started flashing on the screen.

"I still can't believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!" she told BBC.

"My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief."

"He was yelling. In fact, everyone was yelling that I won $48 million."

Her boss allowed her to go home early but her mom suggested that she complete her shift, which she did.

While there are countless tales of big fortune squandered on material things, Juliette doesn't appear to go that way. After winning the jackpot, she turned to her dad, who is a money manager, for advice on investing wisely. Juliette aims to be a doctor.

But its not as if she won't splurge a little.

"Once school is done, my family and I will pick a continent and start exploring," she said.

"I want to experience different countries, study their history and culture, try their food, and listen to their language."

