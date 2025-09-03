/Can we eat water in space? Here is what Shubhanshu Shukla revealed about life aboard ISS | WATCH

Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian to travel into space, shared a fascinating video revealing how he managed meals aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In the video, he explained the unique routines astronauts must follow while eating in zero gravity.

“Food in space. Never thought I would have to learn to eat again. Here I am explaining why habits matter when you are eating in space. If you are not mindful you can easily create a mess and you don’t want to be that guy. Solid mantra that works for anything in space ‘Slow is Fast’,” Shukla wrote in a post on his social media platform X.

He also shared an interesting fact about gravity, mentioning that people don’t need it to digest food, as the ‘peristalsis’ process helps in the digestion of food.

“Other interesting fact is we don’t need gravity to digest food. A process called ‘peristalsis’ is responsible for digestion which is gravity independent. It is the contraction and relaxation of muscles to push food down through the digestive tract. Head up or head down, gravity or no gravity your body will always digest food. Bon appetit," he added.

In the clip, Shukla highlights the challenges of eating and drinking in space, showing how items are secured with Velcro to prevent them from floating away. He is also seen sipping coffee as the liquid drifts in microgravity and humorously saying, " You can even eat water in space. It is fun, but you have to be careful because things can go all around, and you have to be mindful."

Later, he wrapped up his video saying," This is a short clip about food in space."

Netizens react to the video

After Shubhanshu Shukla posted the video on X, social media users flooded with their response in the comment section. An individual wrote, "Nice. These videos are always so much fun to see. Awesome to hear it in an accent I can relate to as well sir."

The next said, "That's fascinating! I had no idea digestion worked without gravity. The 'Slow is Fast' mantra makes perfect sense to avoid a floating food disaster. Thanks for sharing!"