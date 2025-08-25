/'Passing over India': Shubhanshu Shukla shares visuals captured during his space mission

On returning after completing the Axiom-4 mission, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experience in the space station. In an interaction in New Delhi, he shared a video which featured thunderstorms and stars, and he said the expansive visuals would include India. “We would be passing over India."

Explaining the visual, the Indian astronaut said, “What you would see is the Earth upside down and the green glow that you see is prevalent in the upper layers of the atmosphere because of oxygen atoms, which are there, which get excited. On the bottom of the screen are the stars, and the top portion would be the Earth, and we would be passing over India, and so this is the general setting of the scene.”

He added, “The flashes that you see are the thunderstorms, the lightning that is happening…”

Group Captain Shukla scripted history as he became the first Indian astronaut to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission. He was aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was launched into space after multiple delays on June 25.