Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s homecoming has captured the nation. He has scripted history, becoming the first Indian to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission. And now the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is all set for its splashdown, whichis expected to take place off the coast of California around 5:30 AM EDT (3 PM IST).

He went to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was launched into space after multiple delays on June 25.

On the day of his return, his father Shambhu Dayal Shukla told news agency ANI, “We are very excited that our son is returning from the mission and landing on Earth. He had made us so proud. It will be noted down in history. We are waiting for his safe landing. It is a day of joy for the entire nation.”

“I thank the entire nation for their prayers... He is our son, but he belongs to the entire nation... We prayed and remembered God,” he added.

“When we saw the undocking, we knew he was on his way now. We are waiting for our son. He will reach by evening. We prayed for his well-being. We went to the temple and took Hanumanji's Darshan,” Asha Shukla, Shubhanshu Shukla’s mother.

She added, “We did a Sundarkand recitation. We are proud that our son wrote his name in history. We will give him a grand welcome."