/Can India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) really be removed? Here's what the Constitution says

In a rare development in Indian politics, opposition parties under the INDIA bloc have submitted notices in both Houses of the parliament demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The notice against CEC followed with the allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, mass exclusion of voters, and favouring the ruling BJP.

The move marks the first attempt in the independent history of India to impeach a sitting CEC. But the question lies ahead: Can Gyanesh Kumar really be removed from the CEC post? The short answer is yes; however, it is not as simple because the action requires an extraordinarily rigorous, quasi-judicial process that is similar to the removal process of a Supreme Court judge.

What does the Constitution actually say?

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To protect the independence of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India states that the CEC can only be removed in the same manner and on the same grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court. Additionally, the CEC’s service conditions cannot be altered to their disadvantage after appointment.

This provision is reinforced by the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The law limits removal to two grounds: proved misbehaviour, such as corruption or abuse of power, or incapacity due to physical or mental inability.

What is the removal process?

The removal procedure of the CEC is based on Article 124(4) of the Constitution and governed by the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, which is intentionally complex.