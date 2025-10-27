Google Preferred
Call me Mx, not Ms or Mrs: Florida teacher forced to go on leave over gender-neutral term

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 27, 2025, 24:19 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 01:17 IST
Representative image Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

The incident caught the attention of Florida's Attorney General, James Uthmeier, who last week announced the matter on social media after his office received a complaint.

A school teacher in Florida was sent on administrative leave after she allegedly asked her students and faculty members to address her as "Mx", a gender-neutral term rather than calling her Ms or Mrs. The incident caught the attention of Florida's Attorney General, James Uthmeier, who last week announced the matter on social media after his office received a complaint.

The teacher used to work at Talbot Elementary School in Gainesville and was accused of forcing students to call her Mx. The title "Mx." is a gender-neutral term that has been in use since the 1970s and was added to the dictionary in 2017.

The title is pronounced as "mix" or "mux" and functions like "Mr." or "Ms." for those seeking a non-binary option, or when the gender is unclear.

The Attorney General said that the act violates the state law that says that "sex is an immutable biological trait" and that it's "false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person's sex".

