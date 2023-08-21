California woman shot dead for displaying LGBTQ+ Pride flag at her shop

A California store owner was shot dead Friday after a dispute emerged over displaying an LGBTQ+ Pride flag at her shop.

The killer reportedly attempted to flee the scene on foot after shooting the 66-year-old victim but was later killed by authorities in a fatal encounter.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen at 5 PM local time. The officials pronounced Laura Ann Carleton dead at the scene. Before shooting the woman, the attacker made "several disparaging remarks about the rainbow flag," said San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

The man, who initially fled the scene, was later located by deputies and neutralised.

About Laura Ann Carleton

Carleton, known as "Lauri," was a mother of nine and had a husband, as mentioned on the clothing store's website. She established and managed the Mag.Pi clothing store, commencing her career in the fashion industry from a young age.

Having undergone education at the Art Center School of Design, Carleton held a lengthy fashion career, notably serving for 15 years as an executive at Kenneth Cole, according to the website.

Tributes are continuously being offered on social media to honour the shop owner after the tragic shooting incident.

"Lauri was a pillar in our community, an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice," according to a post by Mountain Provisions Cooperative, a local food co-op. "If you knew Lauri you know she loved hard, laughed often, and nurtured and protected those she cared about," the post added.

Statement by LGBTQ group

While a nearby LGBTQ group in Lake Arrowhead clarified that Carleton didn't personally identify as LGBTQ+, they emphasised her dedication to helping and supporting all individuals. On the night of the shooting, she was defending Pride flags displayed in front of her store.

Over the weekend, social media witnessed an influx of support with individuals expressing their shock and sorrow on the store's profiles, with many people resorting to using rainbow flag emojis to honour the store owner.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in various states have been investigating the defacement of rainbow Pride flags as possible hate crimes in recent times.