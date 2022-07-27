Buzz Aldrin's in-flight jacket worn during Apollo 11 mission sold for record-breaking $2.8 million at auction

In a record-breaking auction, American astronaut Buzz Aldrin's in-flight jacket that he wore on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission has sold for a record-breaking $2.8 million.

The jacket, which was a part of the “Buzz Aldrin: American Icon” sale in an auction held by Sotheby’s New York, was expected to fetch $1 to $2 million.

Displaying Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem and the American flag on the left shoulder, when the jacket was introduced during the auction, several interested candidates made their bids for it but eventually, a bidder on the phone won the coveted jacket.

According to Sotheby’s, the jacket is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated into spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967.

Sotheby’s Global Head of Science and Popular Culture, Cassandra Hatton told news agency Reuters that “This is an incredibly rare thing. That makes this the only flown garment from the Apollo 11 mission that is available to be purchased.”

The auction, which also included letters from the legendary astronaut’s life, is celebrating his life and career. Aldrin and his mission commander Neil Armstrong, who were a part of the crew of the Lunar Module Eagle, were the first two people to land on the Moon.

Featuring Space-Flown Artifacts from Gemini XII and Apollo 11 Missions, it will soon open bids for a pen that the Apollo 11 crew used to repair a broken circuit breaker switch.

"Of any space auction, at Sotheby’s or anywhere else, this is the best collection period," Hatton said.

"This is directly from Buzz (Aldrin). The provenance is absolutely stellar if you'll excuse the pun. I can say with no hesitation that it is the best space exploration sale to have ever happened, and there will not be another that will be better than this.”

Sotheby’s also held a separate sale titled “Meteorites: Select Specimens from the Moon, Mars, Vesta and More” that featured a rock ejected off the lunar surface following an asteroid impact.

(With inputs from agencies)

