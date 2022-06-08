'Buy YouTube too': Elon Musk's salvo at video platform sets off bizarre speculations

Is Elon Musk planning to buy YouTube? Social media users went berserk after Musk's latest post on Twitter was related to the online video sharing site. Before the Twitter deal (which is not closed yet), he had posted a similar tweet. Now, taking a cue, Twitterati has come up with bizarre speculations.

In his latest post, Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted about the advertisements on the video streaming platform. He shared a meme targetting the YouTube policy of flagging swear words versus the policy against scam ads.

Musk also tweeted: "YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads".

YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022 ×

In the comment section, social media users suggested Musk should buy YouTube. One of the users wrote, "Why do I have a feeling that Elon is going to cancel his Twitter bid only to offer YouTube the $46 Billion, then push them to disclose their spam & bots, and eventually bail out & report them to the SEC for misleading information . Classic Elon"

Another user wrote: "Buy YouTube please Elon". One user said, "buy it and fix it."

What happened to the Twitter deal?

Recently, Musk warned Twitter Inc that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

In a letter, Musk's lawyers warned Twitter's chief legal officer, Vijaya Gadde. The letter accused Twitter of being in "material breach" of its deal obligations.

