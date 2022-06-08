Can there be alien life in Milky Way? New study provides a fascinating answer

Are we alone in the universe? This is a question that has bothered scientists for time immemorial. A number of researchers over the years have attempted to find any trace of alien life in the farthest corners of the universe but till now, no concrete proof has emerged from the studies. However, according to a professor at the University of California Los Angeles, there can be intelligent alien life on Dyson spheres around white dwarf stars in the Milky Way. Ben Zuckerman, who teaches physics and astronomy, has authored a new study which focuses on alien presence in the Dyson spheres.

Dyson spheres are hypothetical constructions which exist around a star and the spheres, named after well-known physicist Freeman Dyson, take in a huge amount of the star’s power output.

According to the study, Freedom suggested that if alien life exists on a planet, they would prefer to create a Dyson sphere around their star than moving around in the universe. As a result, a study of the spheres can point towards the viability of alien life on a white dwarf (a small, dense star).

The study proposes that Dyson spheres can also allow the scientists to understand the exact number of alien civilisations that exist in the universe. The absence of any Dyson spheres can hint at an unstable environment and that rules out the presence of alien species up to a certain extent.

While the suggestions are new because of the lack of data about white dwarves, this can be an incomplete solution as the Dyson spheres does not have a straight correlation with life till now.

