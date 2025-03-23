Paul Broome, a British care assistant known for his humour and love for Snickers, was laid to rest in a custom-made coffin resembling the iconic chocolate bar. His family ensured his lighthearted wish became a reality, turning his final journey into a reflection of his personality.

Advertisment

To fulfil his last wish, the family arranged for a coffin designed to look like a partially unwrapped Snickers bar, complete with the words “I’m nuts!” on the side.

Also Read | Delimitation row: Opposition panel passes resolution, demands freeze on exercise for 25 more years

A Joke that became reality

Advertisment

For years, Broome joked about wanting a Snickers-themed coffin, but his loved ones never took it seriously. However, after his passing, they discovered that he had made the request official in his will, as reported the Fox News.

Also Read | Who Was Jessica Aber? Biden-nominated former US Attorney found dead at home

A Tribute to his unique spirit

Advertisment

Ali Leggo, a funeral arranger at F A Holland (Co-op) Funeralcare in Chichester, shared that Broome’s farewell was designed to reflect his vibrant character. “His quick wit and sense of humour touched so many people, and the coffin was a fitting tribute to his unique personality,” Leggo said.

Also Read | Scientists detect huge city under Giza pyramids in Egypt. Not possible, experts say

A memorable funeral procession

As part of his farewell, the funeral procession made a stop at Broome’s favourite café in Bognor Regis, where his friends gathered in tribute T-shirts and applauded as he passed. The personalised touches made the service a heartfelt celebration of his life.

“The family received nothing but positive feedback from those who attended,” Leggo noted. “It was a privilege to help bring Paul’s final wishes to life.”