Jessica Aber, the former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), was found dead at her home in Alexandria on Saturday. The 43-year-old lawyer resigned after President Donald Trump took office in January.

Her legal career

Jessica Aber was nominated as US Attorney for EDVA by President Joe Biden in August 2021. She began her service in 2009 as an Assistant US Attorney, handling financial fraud, public corruption, violent crime, and child exploitation cases.

She also served as counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division from 2015 to 2016 and later became Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division before her appointment as US Attorney.

Found dead at home

Police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at 9:18 am in the 900 block of Beverley Drive. Officers found Aber deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause of death.

Colleagues pay tribute

The incumbent US Attorney for EDVA, Erik S. Siebert, said he was "heartbroken beyond words" over Aber’s passing.

"She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard," Siebert said.

An investigation into the circumstances of her death is underway, police said in a statement.