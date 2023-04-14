Britain's biggest rollercoaster 'breaks down', riders walk down steep slope

Britain's biggest rollercoaster 'broke down' this week following which the petrified adventure-lovers walked down the steep slope. The rollercoaster, called 'The Big One', is located at Pleasure Beach ground of Blackpool, about 450 km northwest of London.

The Big Rollercoaster halt: When did it happen?

The Big One at Blackpool's Pleasure Beach ground to a halt on Tuesday (April 11) at around 2.50 pm. The halt was attributed by the authorities to bad weather conditions. The ride was then closed for the rest of the day, reportedly due to high winds.

A photo taken by a person present at the spot shows a queue of people making their way down the narrow steps which run alongside the track.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: "At 2.50pm on Tuesday 11th April, Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped the Big One train on the ride’s lift hill due to sudden changes in weather conditions. Guests on the ride were reassured and escorted from the ride by Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff. Due to high gusts of wind the Big One rollercoaster closed for the remainder of the day."

About 'The Big One' Rollercoaster

The Big One, formerly known as the Pepsi Max Big One, is 235ft high and first opened to the public nearly three decades ago in 1994. In May last year, the ride broke down for around 20 minutes. Drone footage released then showed staff climbing the steps of the lift hill to reassure passengers.

The ride was then able to restart and came back down to the station.

At the time of its launch in 1994, the ride was the tallest and steepest in the world, with a drop angle of 65 degrees. The Big One kept the record until when Fujiyama opened in Japan.

The Big One cost £12 million to build and was sponsored by Pepsi until 2011, Daily Mirror reported.

