/Brigitte Macron hires and fires? Book claims she vets staff, removed a 'seductive' intern in her 20s

Florian Tardif, who has released a tell-all book on the French power couple - Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron - says the First Lady has the last say on recruitments for positions at the Elysée. Titled ‘Un Couple (Presque) Parfait — An (Almost) Perfect Couple’, the book is topping bestseller charts. Tardiff told Les Grandes Gueules that the 73-year-old got rid of a female intern in her twenties, because she "used seduction to get what she wanted: a job in the Élysée Palace." The woman has been named ‘Scheherazade’ in the biography. She also removed another female adviser from the palace a few years later, an official reportedly told Tardiff. "There are advisors applying for positions at the Élysée. And in the HR process, the final interview is with the first lady. She’s wary," the political journalist said. He claimed that one time she declared, "Her, she’s not getting in" after getting a look at one of Macron’s advisers’ phones.

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Macron affair rumours with Iranian actress

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Earlier, Tardiff spoke about Macron and his proximity to Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, whom he allegedly addressed as "jolie" (pretty) and "magnifique" (magnificent) in text messages. The writer said that she was the reason for the viral push in the face that the world saw Brigitte delivering Macron on the airplane at the Hanoi airport last year. During a radio interview, Tardiff said she was angry after getting a peek at the messages her husband and Farahani allegedly exchanged. "What happened is that she [Brigitte Macron], saw a message from a well-known figure. An Iranian actress, Golshifteh Farahani," he said. Tardiff described it as a "classic couple's scene". Meanwhile, Macron dismissed the episode as "nothing" at the time and said he was "bickering, or rather joking, with my wife".