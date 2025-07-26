/Bright red Trump sculpture appears from a manhole in Manhattan - White House reacts

In a surprising incident, a bright red sculpture of US President Donald Trump appeared at a busy Manhattan intersection on the morning of July 23. In the life-size sculpture made of resin, the president’s waist-up body seemed to be climbing out of a manhole. The artwork, titled “Donald”, was secretly installed by French artist James Colomina.

The statue featured Trump wearing a suit and tie, looking upward with a serious expression and pursed lips. Under the manhole cover beside the president, a small red rat peeked outside.

Colomina, who is known for his provocative red sculptures placed in public spaces, told USA Today, “I installed the sculpture in New York because this is where he built his image, his empire, his legend. A city he tried to conquer with golden towers and brutal slogans. I wanted this image – a red body rising from the sewers – to disturb that landscape.”

“Make America Grime Again,” Colomina wrote while posting images of the sculpture to his Instagram. He added that it took three weeks to create the sculpture at his studio in France. It was disassembled, transported to New York and was later reassembled on site around 7 am local time.

The sculpture was placed in front of The News Building, at the corner of East 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The location is about a mile away from Trump Tower. The artwork didn’t stay long and was removed by a maintenance worker for SL Green Realty Corp., the company that owns the skyscraper where it was installed.

Colomina said that the placement of the statue was deliberate. “The sculpture is installed right across from the Chrysler Building, a symbol of power, elevation, and architectural pride. I liked the idea of creating a stark contrast between this vertical monument and the grotesque figure emerging from the sewers.”

How did White House react?

Responding to the installation, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson told USA Today that while many artists attempt to capture Trump’s “powerful aura,” only a few are able to do so.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Jackson said. “This ‘artist’ will have to go back to the drawing board. Or perhaps art school.”

Who is James Colomina?