Boycott KFC, says Chinese consumer group over 'buying frenzy' 

KFC is under fire in China for allegedly promoting buying frenzy and food wastage. A top Chinese consumer rights group on Wednesday urged the public to boycott a meal promotion by Yum China-operated KFC restaurants.

Last week, KFC launched a promotion with Pop Mart, a Chinese toy maker known for its mystery boxes. The promotion allowed customers to collect limited-edition versions of large-eyed and round-faced Dimoo toy dolls when buying certain KFC meals.

At least one customer spent more than USD 1000 to buy 106 such meals in one go, said China Consumer Association said in a statement. The group has described it as 'impulsive consumption'. There were also cases where people paid others to buy these meal sets for them, throwing away the food afterwards.

KFC "used limited-edition blind box sales to induce and condone consumers' irrational and excessive purchase of meal sets, which goes against public order, good customs and the spirit of the law," the association said.

Yum China and Pop Mart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

KFC launched the promotion to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the opening of its first outlet on the Chinese mainland. The mystery boxes have been a big trend, particularly among young people.

China in 2020 launched a major campaign against food wastage, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, amid growing worries about food security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the campaign it banned online influencers from binge eating on social media platforms, and also urged restaurant-goers not to order more than they can eat.

(With inputs from agencies)