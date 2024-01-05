Body discovered in US home's freezer may be woman missing for up to 9 years

A body discovered in a San Diego freezer last month is now believed to be that of Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones, an 81-year-old woman who may have been missing or deceased for up to nine years, the US authorities said.

The discovery was made by out-of-town family members who were visiting a residence in December.

Also read | China executes notorious female serial killer for brutally killing seven people

Notably, these family members are not directly related to the deceased woman but are connected to someone currently residing in the home.

Police revealed that the freezer containing the body was operational when the shocking discovery was made.

San Diego police takes charge

San Diego Police's homicide unit took charge of the investigation due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the location of the body. On Thursday, authorities officially identified the deceased as Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones, a white woman.

Detectives, based on their investigation thus far, said that Haxby-Jones might have been missing or deceased for an extended period.

Also watch | Italy court gives verdict on Pakistani teen's murder | World News | WION × "Based on the investigation to this point, detectives believe it is possible that Haxby-Jones may have been missing or dead for up to nine years," police said.

But no missing person's report had ever been filed for her. The case is being investigated as that of "a suspicious death".

The police said that she is believed to have lived at the Zion Avenue address at some point before the discovery of her body.

What is the cause of death?

The cause of death remains undetermined.

Authorities said that no obvious traumatic injuries were observed on the body.

The case is being treated as a suspicious death, and detectives urge anyone with information about Haxby-Jones or who may have known her to come forward as the investigation continues.