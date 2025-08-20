A Black Moon is set to rise in the night sky this weekend, and has led people to ask whether the rare astronomical event is linked to bad occurrences or any doomsday prophecies. A passage from the Bible supposedly references a Black Moon, apparently hinting that it is an ominous sign for the world. Mark 13:24 warns, "The sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light." This is exactly what happens when the Black Moon rises - it is dark and you cannot see it. However, whether the passage can be linked to an ominous occurrence isn't clear. Unlike Blue Moon or Pink Moon, which are simply full moons without the colours mentioned next to their names, a "Black Moon" is, in fact, black. According to NASA, it is simply "a second new moon that happens in one calendar month." Also Read: Unusually large orange full moon greets Earthlings. Why was the moon orange?

Reason for a Black Moon and can we see it?

NASA explains the reason behind the moon being invisible to humans on Earth in this scenario. According to the space agency, only the far side of the moon is illuminated by sunlight at this time, while the side facing Earth remains dark. This is why it cannot be seen at this time. Experts say that while rare, a second new moon in the same month can happen if the first one occurs at the beginning of the month. In fact, "Black Moon" is not even an official name assigned to it. Explaining the cycle of a new moon, NASA says that it takes 29.5 days for the moon to shift from a new moon to a full moon. The former has absolutely no illumination as seen from Earth, while a full moon is known for being fully bright. The cycle repeats, and it returns to a new moon. The time period is shorter than the average calendar month, which sometimes allows for two new moons in the same month. Also Read: What will happen on Dec 22, 2032? Not good things for our Moon, as scientists await major event

Black Moon meaning in astrology



Astronomers are clear that it is a cosmic event with a scientific explanation and does not pose any reason for worry. However, in astrology, a Black Moon holds significance. According to some astrology textbooks, the Black Moon signifies a powerful reset. It states that it is the best time to set goals and intentions, manifest dreams and embrace change. It is also the time to reflect on oneself, connect within and keep what you need and release the rest.

When will the Black Moon rise?

The Black Moon will rise on August 22 and will reach its peak at around 12 am ET in the Western Hemisphere. In other parts of the world, the cosmic wonder will happen on Saturday. However, there is nothing to really see since the moon won't be visible.

When is the next Black Moon?