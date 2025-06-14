/Black iceberg with 100,000-year-old ice and veins spotted in Canada

A black iceberg spotted in Canada has stumped the internet. A fish harvester who lives in Carbonear, Newfoundland, stumbled upon the rare occurrence last month while fishing for shrimp, CBC reported. Hallur Antoniussen was working with a crew on board the Saputi factory freezer trawler off the coast of Labrador in mid-May.

He told CBC Radio that he had never seen an iceberg like this one before. It was not only all black, but all had a peculiar diamond shape. This one here is completely different. It's not only that he is all black. He is almost ... in a diamond shape," Antoniussen said while talking to CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

The 64-year-old took a picture of the iceberg from six kilometres away and recently shared it on social media, where it is creating waves. Antoniussen said the day before they were about to go deep offshore, a crew member had counted 47 icebergs in the region.

On the day he took this photo, the trawler was more than 100 kilometres offshore in the Hopedale channel. When he went up to the stern, he was baffled by what he saw - a giant iceberg that was all black.

Also Read: Mysterious radio signals just tore through Antarctic ice. They could be coming from edge of universe

Antoniussen has seen several icebergs in his lifetime, fishing off of Greenland for over 50 years. Some icebergs tip over and collect dirt, becoming dirty in the process. However, he doesn't think that what he saw was a rolled iceberg. What makes the iceberg more intriguing is that it has dark greys and black veins in it.

Also Read: Terrifying beast walked 11,265km across Pangea to avoid extinction during Great Dying

Since the trawler was quite a distance away from the iceberg, he couldn't say for sure how big it was. He estimated that it is around three times the size of a regular bungalow. As soon as he saw it, he went to his room and returned with his phone to capture the sight of a black iceberg.

The reason behind a black iceberg

CBC spoke to Lev Tarasov, a Memorial University physicist and glacial earth systems modeller, who admitted that he had never seen anything like it before. He thinks a volcanic eruption could have caused it to become black. Tarasov said he isn't sure about volcanoes in Greenland, although there are volcanoes beneath the ice caps of Iceland. Research has found a few hotspots in the region.

He estimated that the ice in the iceberg is at least 1,000 years old. However, there is no way to rule out that it isn't much older, maybe even a whopping 100,000 years old.