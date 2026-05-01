/Black goo rains down in Texas as tank with 50,000 gallons of 100 degrees Celsius tar explodes

A horrific incident was reported from a Texas asphalt facility where a worker was buried under three feet of hot tar after a tank filled with 50,000 gallons of the substance ruptured. The man was unaccounted for when emergency responders reached Martin Asphalt at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after receiving a call about the spill. Alma Alanis, the city of South Houston’s emergency management coordinator, said at a press conference that after they reached the site, one worker was missing, who was later found buried under the piping hot tar. "We have not been able to confirm the identity. Once we do, we will notify the next of kin," Alanis said on Wednesday. Reports suggest that the tar was nearly 100 degrees Celsius when the tank burst, flooding the area and burying one of the men three feet under it, KHOU reported. Martin Midstream Partners LP CFO Sharon Taylor told ABC13 that the body was recovered. The cause of the tank rupture is unknown, and an investigation has been initiated.
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Clean-up efforts at the Texas asphalt facility could take days
“Martin Asphalt confirms with deep regret that an employee involved in a recent incident at our South Houston, Texas, asphalt terminal has died,” Taylor said in a statement. Footage from the scene shows tar spread around the facility along with the broken tank. Cleanup efforts have begun at the facility, and the process is expected to take several days because of the large amount of tar. Traffic jams could also happen near Christy Place. Additionally, an analysis of the area's air quality was conducted to ensure that no toxic fumes were released. Officials said the community is not at any kind of risk because of the accident. “We maintain established safety procedures and emergency response protocols across our operations, and those protocols were activated,” Taylor said, adding that safety is their fundamental priority.
Residents heard a loud blast, saw tar raining down
Talking about the probe, Taylor said that "a comprehensive internal review" has been launched and they are "gathering and evaluating all relevant facts and information." The Pasadena Fire Marshal’s Office is in charge of the investigation. A crane and other heavy equipment will be brought in to remove the tank for proper examination of the scene. Residents in the area reported hearing a loud blast and seeing a wave of black smoke and asphalt raining down. "You could hear a boom, and you could hear the stuff fall," a resident told KHOU. People said that their cars got stuck to the tar, and the exhaust, suspension and engine components were coated with it.