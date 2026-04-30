/Deadly beats linked to mass chicken deaths in India: Loud DJ triggers cardiac arrest in 140 birds

Loud music playing at a wedding procession killed 140 chickens at a poultry farm in Sultanpur, India. A police complaint has been registered against the DJ operator in the matter. The chickens are said to have died from shock and sudden fear from the music that blared as the wedding group passed the poultry farm. The incident happened on April 25 in Dariyapur village. The farm owner claims that 140 of his birds died from the shock of the loud music. The groom had come with his guests from Ram Bhadra Purwa village in the Kudwar area to wed Babban Vishwakarma's daughter, who is a local in the area. As is the tradition, the procession started making its way through the city to reach the venue. Its path took it past a poultry farm owned by Sabir Ali. He said that the processions crossed his farm at around 9:30 pm. He has alleged that the noise triggered panic amongst his flock of chickens, who started running around, after which they died from the shock. Ali filed a complaint with the police. "The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died," the complaint stated.
Poultry farm owner claims DJ music killed 140 of his birds
A complaint was registered against Kavi Yadav, the DJ operator, who lives in Parsipur in the Kudwar area. Sub-Inspector Bharat Singh said that the matter is being investigated to determine what exactly killed the chickens and whether the loud DJ music was responsible for the deaths. The police will also probe whether the DJ crossed permissible sound limits at the time. The bizarre incident has led to curiosity among the residents who have been left dumbfounded by the incident. It has also raised concerns about noise pollution and its impact on not only humans but also animals. Experts say that high-intensity sound waves can trigger severe stress responses in birds and animals, and they are also likely to suffer cardiac arrest.