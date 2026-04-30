/Deadly beats linked to mass chicken deaths in India: Loud DJ triggers cardiac arrest in 140 birds

Loud music playing at a wedding procession killed 140 chickens at a poultry farm in Sultanpur, India. A police complaint has been registered against the DJ operator in the matter. The chickens are said to have died from shock and sudden fear from the music that blared as the wedding group passed the poultry farm. The incident happened on April 25 in Dariyapur village. The farm owner claims that 140 of his birds died from the shock of the loud music. The groom had come with his guests from Ram Bhadra Purwa village in the Kudwar area to wed Babban Vishwakarma's daughter, who is a local in the area. As is the tradition, the procession started making its way through the city to reach the venue. Its path took it past a poultry farm owned by Sabir Ali. He said that the processions crossed his farm at around 9:30 pm. He has alleged that the noise triggered panic amongst his flock of chickens, who started running around, after which they died from the shock. Ali filed a complaint with the police. "The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died," the complaint stated.