/Billionaire Peter Thiel warns fear-mongering activists like 'Greta Thunberg' will trigger end of world | Details

Billionaire Peter Thiel has warned that the "Antichrist" in the new world won't be a literal monster, but people who will create fear and panic in the name of peace and the safety of the world. His lectures, given in late 2025 and being talked about now, call out people who will bring the downfall of the world by harping on the dangers of things like climate change and artificial intelligence. He says that "Antichrist" would be a global tyrant or a "one-world government" that would rise because of fear-mongering, which will be used to justify snatching individual freedoms, Fortune reported. Thiel argues that by constantly creating fear in the minds of people about specific things, such people will call on people to support global regulation. The billionaire says, if this happens, then it would mark the end of the modern world, where no innovation would take place, people won't be able to hide their money from the government, and will end human freedom.

He specifically named climate activist Greta Thunberg as one of the “legionnaires of the Antichrist” who are trying to stop or tightly control scientific and technological development in the name of safety or planetary survival. Thiel delivered a four‑part “Antichrist” lecture series, whose audio has been leaked. It reveals his take on the Biblical concept of Antichrist, who he describes as a "Luddite who wants to stop all science," adding, "It’s someone like Greta." He also placed AI safety advocate Eliezer Yudkowsky on the same footing in his lectures.

World needs to choose between “Armageddon and Antichrist”

Thiel further said that the world needs to choose between two lines today - Armageddon, where unchecked technological progress could lead to a catastrophic conflict, like World War III. Second, the Antichrist, where a global government rises that stops all "dangerous" science and technology to keep us safe. Such a world would never improve, and thus he calls it the "end of modernity". Thiel didn't even hesitate to call out modern "financial surveillance", which is not permitting even billionaires from hiding or moving their money freely.