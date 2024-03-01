Bill Gates meets PM Modi in India, talks about AI for 'public good' and 'innovation'
PM Modi wrote on X, 'A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe'
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is visiting India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Feb 29). He said they discussed artificial intelligence (AI) for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health.
On his official social media platform X, Gates wrote, "It is always inspiring to meet with Narendra Modi and there was a lot to discuss."
"We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world," he added.
While replying to his post, PM Modi wrote, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."
Previously, Gates shared a video on Instagram with Sunil Patil, a popular tea seller in Nagpur. Patil is popularly known as 'Dolly Chaiwalla'. Gates also praised India's innovation culture.
"In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn, even in preparation of a simple cup of tea," Gates said in a post shared along with the video, which was shot in Hyderabad.
Patil later spoke to the media and shared his experience. While talking to the media at his roadside tea stall near the old VCA stadium in the Sadar area, Patil said he was not aware who the gentleman (Gates) in the video.
He said that he just made tea for "a person from abroad".
"Only the next day when I returned to Nagpur (from Hyderabad) that I realised to whom I had served the tea," he said.
