/Bank Holidays April 20–26: Branches to remain shut in several cities - Find out if your city on list

All banks will be closed in multiple states between April 20 and April 26 owing to elections, regional festivities and weekend holidays. Though banking activities on mobile and the internet will continue to work, several bank branches will remain closed on holidays. Let's have a glance at the holiday of RBI to discover when the bank will remain closed this week.

List of holidays:

Bank holiday on April 20

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Banks in several states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, will remain closed on Monday, April 20, 2026, due to Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Holiday on April 21

On Tuesday, April 21, banks in Tripura will be shut on account of Garia Puja.

Holiday on April 23

Banking services will also be suspended on April 23 in select districts of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu due to state assembly elections.

Bank holiday April 25, 26

Additionally, April 25 and 26 will be nationwide holidays, with the former being the second Saturday and the latter a Sunday.

As per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks, including commercial banks, cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), Small Finance Banks, and Local Area Banks, remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.