Australia: 10-year-old suffers from ‘most painful condition’ known to mankind

Bella Macey, a 10-year-old kid from Australia, is suffering from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), often regarded as the “most painful condition” known to mankind. The rare and debilitating condition causes excruciating pain in her entire right leg when she moves or even when someone barely touches it.

The family of the girl said Bella was fine before their first overseas trip to Fiji after the pandemic. However, during the vacation, she developed a blister which later became infected and caused her foot to become inflamed, according to Australian media reports.

“It‘s all sharp, it’s burning, it’s tingly. It’s all sorts of different pain I never knew was possible," Bella was quoted as saying by A Current Affair.

“I can’t have a shower, I can’t have a bath. I can’t put (on) any sheets or anything on...even with a tissue, you can’t touch it with anything, otherwise, I will scream.” Family to fly to the US Despite their best attempts, the family has been unable to find treatment for their kid in Australia. They are now planning to embark upon a painful trip to the US where Bella can receive treatment from the Spero Clinic, located in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The concerned family has set up a GoFundMe page for their kid to seek donations for treatment and other hospital expenses.

"A month ago everything changed, she was struck down with an excruciatingly painful illness called CRPS. Since her diagnosis, she has been battling excruciating pain that affects her daily activities and steals away her childhood. Bella's pain has meant she has lost mobility in her right foot and leg, right up to her groin. She is now bedridden or in a wheelchair if she needs to get around," reads the description.

The family, overwhelmed by the support from kind strangers, released a statement thanking them for the donations.

"Wow everyone, we are so grateful and overwhelmed by all of the incredible support to help Bella get the treatments she needs here at Spero. Bella is realising it’s hard work but she is determined and knows she has a whole army of people behind her cheering her on."

CRPS, the suicide disease In the US, CRPS is known as the "suicide disease" as it can lead sufferers to resort to suicide as an alternative to suffering from harrowing pain.

According to medical experts, those who contract CRPS have difficulty getting through their day-to-day lives. It affects their movement, sleep, and eating habits and can have a significant effect on their mental and psychosocial well-being.

In many cases, CRPS follows a relatively minor trauma, usually a sprain, twist, dislocation, or soft tissue injury. In some cases, no previous injury was recalled.

In children, fractures are the precipitating event in about 5-14 per cent of cases and surgical procedures in about 10-15 per cent. Type II, which was previously caused by causalgia, occurs in the presence of nerve trauma.

