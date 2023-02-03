As 'treat before bed', six-year-old orders $1000-worth food online from dad's unattended phone

A father in the United States was left fuming after his six-year-old boy ordered food worth nearly ₹82,000 ($1,000). Keith Stonehouse, a resident of Michigan state was looking after his son Mason while wife Kristin was seeing a movie with some friends, when Mason decided it was time to get his tummy treated with some takeaway food from Grubhub.

The young boy managed to get onto his father's Grubhub account and ordered huge amounts of food.

Keith later said that as a treat before bed, he let Mason play a game on his phone. But this one time, the boy clicked over to the takeout app and just started ordering whatever he wished.

Keith said: "I was putting Mason to bed and saw a car pull up and the doorbell rang with the driver dropping off a big bag of stuff."

"My wife owns “A Slice of Heaven Cakes” bakery and it was a big wedding weekend, so I thought it was just someone dropping off decorative stuff they used from her. But it was from Leo’s Coney Island. I said, 'What the heck?'"

"The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out. I finally asked one of them what they were delivering. He said we ordered chicken shwarmas. I took the food and then it hit me."

"I looked at my phone with repeated messages that my food was getting ready, my food was being delivered. I looked at my bank account and it was getting drained."

Keith said that he desperately tried to cancel the orders but could not.