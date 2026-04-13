/Artemis II astronaut recalls the moment that gives him chills — 'and then it was...'

Artemis II astronauts witnessed a humbling moment when Earth vanished from their sight when Orion went behind the Moon. They could no longer see their home planet. Reflecting on that moment, mission commander Reid Wiseman said at a live conference from the spacecraft last week. He said, just thinking about it is making his palms sweat and giving him chills. "It is amazing to watch your home planet disappear behind the moon. You can see the atmosphere. You can see the terrain on the moon projected across the Earth … it was just an unbelievable sight … and then it was gone. It was out of sight," he added. At that moment, not only could the four astronauts not see Earth, but they also could not talk to anyone on the ground on Earth for 31 minutes. All communication was cut off when Orion went behind the Moon. At this moment, they saw Earth set. Together, the visual and audio gap led the crew to have an awakening of their own - That it is a "true gift" that no human on Earth has gone through what they just did. "Human minds shouldn't have to go through what these just went through," Wiseman said.