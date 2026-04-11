'What a journey': Artemis II astronauts splash down in the Pacific Ocean after historic moon mission

Artemis II returns to Earth:Four astronauts touched down safely in the Pacific Ocean on Friday (Apr 10), as NASA successfully executed a historic moon mission, the first of its kind in more than half a century. The Orion capsule hit the water off the California coast near San Diego right on schedule, capping a 10-day mission that began with a launch from Florida on April 1. Mission commander Reid Wiseman confirmed the crew - Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen and Reid Wiseman - was doing well almost immediately after the nail-biting communications blackout that comes with every high-speed atmospheric re-entry. "Houston. Integrity. We have you loud and clear," he said. Moments later, he reported the crew was "stable" and "green."