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'What a journey': Artemis II astronauts splash down in the Pacific Ocean after historic moon mission

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 05:56 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 06:25 IST
'What a journey': Artemis II astronauts splash down in the Pacific Ocean after historic moon mission

This handout photo released by NASA shows NASA’s Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut mission specialist aboard Jeremy Hansen, as it lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, on April 10, 2026. Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP)

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NASA pulls off its first crewed Moon mission in decades. The Artemis II crew safely splashed down after a historic 10-day journey, marking a major milestone for NASA. All you need to know.

Artemis II returns to Earth:Four astronauts touched down safely in the Pacific Ocean on Friday (Apr 10), as NASA successfully executed a historic moon mission, the first of its kind in more than half a century. The Orion capsule hit the water off the California coast near San Diego right on schedule, capping a 10-day mission that began with a launch from Florida on April 1. Mission commander Reid Wiseman confirmed the crew - Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen and Reid Wiseman - was doing well almost immediately after the nail-biting communications blackout that comes with every high-speed atmospheric re-entry. "Houston. Integrity. We have you loud and clear," he said. Moments later, he reported the crew was "stable" and "green."

Also read | Artemis II: Astronauts stuck using 'special bags' as $23 million toilet gets clogged

"We have you loud and clear," mission commander Wiseman said following a communications check. "What a journey," he added. "We are stable."

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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