/'Not out of light...': NASA shares video compilation of far side of the Moon, riddled with pockmarks

NASA has shared a video of the far side of the Moon captured by Artemis II astronauts when they swung around it on day 6 of the mission. The stunning visuals show a never-before-seen side of the Moon that looks entirely different from what humans are used to seeing from Earth. The video shared on April 8 starts with the eclipse they saw after emerging from behind it. NASA captioned it, "It's not just a phase. Artemis II astronauts captured these views of the Moon as the Orion spacecraft flew around the far side of the Moon on April 6, 2026." The lunar surface is riddled with pockmarks and a few bright spots that can be seen in the video. It is much paler than the near side of the Moon. It shows thousands of craters, revealing the shots it has endured from cosmic rocks over billions of years. One particular visual shows the edge of our lunar satellite with a crescent blue Earth right behind it. Another photo for the ages is of Earth setting behind the Moon. It is a nod to the Apollo photo showing Earth rising.

What astronauts saw on the Moon - Eclipse, Orientale and train of planets

The visuals captured by Orion and the astronauts have captivated the world. Reacting to the visuals, netizens are expressing admiration for a world they see every day, yet remains a mystery. A user commented, "Far side of the Moon with no Earth glow in the frame. That's the view that makes every launch feel worth it—pure, unfiltered space staring back." The far side has always been assumed to be the dark side because it isn't illuminated by the Sun. But the photos show that it is anything but dark. Talking about the bright far side of the Moon, a user wrote, "Funny how we called it the 'dark side' all these years, turns out it was just out of sight, not out of light."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

NASA shared eclipse and Earthset photos from Artemis II

NASA also shared a photo of the eclipse that the astronauts saw after coming out from behind the Moon. The Moon can be seen fully dark as it covers the Sun entirely, with the corona visible. Mission commander Reid Wiseman talked about it in a livestream from Orion. He said, "We saw sights, Orientale (basin), all this that not even Apollo saw. The best part was that we just came out of the eclipse and saw an entire dark moon right out the window." He added, "We could see the planet train line up and all of us commented how excited we are to watch this planet become a two planet species."

