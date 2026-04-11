/NASA Artemis II mission: ‘Earthset’, record distance and 6 big takeaways from historic Moon flyby

NASA’s Artemis II mission marked a historic shift in representation in human spaceflight. Christina Koch became the first woman, Victor Glover the first person of color, and Jeremy Hansen the first non-American to travel around the Moon. This milestone highlights how far space exploration has come since the Apollo era, when only white American men were selected. However, the mission also unfolds amid political debates in the US, where diversity and inclusion initiatives have been rolled back, raising questions about the future of representation in space programs.