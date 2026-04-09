/Artemis II can help India boost its own space sector, experts say

NASA’s Artemis II could greatly benefit India, according to experts. Even though India is not directly involved in the moon mission, it is part of the Artemis Accords, a framework with a list of principles for lunar exploration, including cooperation, interoperability and data sharing. Kaushik Ray, a veteran defence and space expert, told SCMP that since India is a signatory to the Artemis Accords, the success of Artemis II “strengthens a framework in which India is now a stakeholder.” India can use this position to access the Artemis framework and develop systems compatible with global lunar infrastructure. This means it would not have to work on them entirely on its own and would have the support of NASA and other signatories. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making great strides in the field of space exploration. In 2023, Chandrayaan-3 became the world’s first to achieve a soft landing near the lunar south pole. ISRO is now aiming to launch its first crewed space flight programme, called Gaganyaan. Under it, Indian astronauts will be launched into a 400-km low-earth orbit for a three-day mission. It is currently scheduled for 2027.