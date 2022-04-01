April Fool's Day: How Zomato, Oppo and even Australian police fooled people

April Fool's Day never gets old. The day dedicated to light-hearted pranking of our family and friends and a good laugh is all we need to forget all things bad and keep going ahead right?

There are pranks aplenty. A simple online search and you can get a lot of ideas. Companies aren't bad in this game either. Things can get funny when pranks are pulled on customers, unsuspecting or otherwise.

A Zomato customer posted his experience on Twitter. He apparently got a message from his delivery man saying 'Lol! Sorry not coming! Your order was never placed!'. It was apparently a prank.

#AprilFoolDay@zomato

Did something for today

Hey! I’ve just placed an order for you on Zomato. You can track the order status here pic.twitter.com/Rri45EJmkh — Rohit Arora (@rohitarora_25) April 1, 2022 ×

Oppo launched its latest product 'Opp Gotcha'. The dazzling features include a '1422 Hz disply', 'a very clicky button' and more. Check out the video below

The wait is over. Say hello to #OPPOGotcha. Don’t be fooled by its tiny size. Incredible potential awaits 👉 https://t.co/Ez126AQNev pic.twitter.com/Qec23ZPafu — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 1, 2022 ×

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei's Nothing launched Another (1) phone.

"Say hello to just Another (1). You’ve seen a phone just like this before. Experience edge-to-edge monotony. It’s inspiringly uninspired. Utterly unoriginal. And exactly the same as everything else. Coming to bore you soon." reads the tweet

Xiaomi India decided to give everyone a boost making 'ConfiBoost' which the company said would help everyone achieve anything

We're excited to announce the launch of the all-new #ConfiBOOST - Mint Tablets made for Mi Fans. ⚡

ConfiBOOST Tablets help you achieve anything, only if you believe in it! (lol jk😁)#AlwaysBelieve



Let's TAB: https://t.co/k5b4pnhZGw pic.twitter.com/G109JjNSnQ — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 1, 2022 ×

Australian police felt like cracking one too. On April 1, the State Police of Victoria said that they were launching a camel division

“Victoria Police will soon take ownership of Camels as a part of an expansion to mounted operations. The new one and two hump camels will be a welcome addition to the current herd, helping the organisation address both climate change and fuel price hikes,” read the Facebook post.

This did not stop here. Victorian police went ahead and listed advantages of Mounted Camel Division. They flaunted the “fuel-efficient, all-terrain vehicle” that will, as they said, cut down expenses of water cannons.

'Tis a season to laugh our hearts out.