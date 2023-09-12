Apple Launch Event: Check expected features of Apple's new watches, AirPods & iPhone 15 series

Apple will launch at least six new products in its event, Wanderlust, on September 12. It will also announce the release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. The tech giant, in June, introduced these devices during the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. However, the prime focus of Apple's September event is iPhone 15.

Here's everything you need to know about the new devices Apple will launch on September 12.

How many iPhones will Apple launch?

Apple will launch four new iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Some reports suggest that Apple will name the top model of the latest iPhone as iPhone Ultra. However, other reports suggest that Apple will continue with the old 'Pro Max' nomenclature. As usual, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would be the base models.

iPhone 15 series: Expected features and colours

iPhone 15 models will feature a Titanium frame, big screen and camera upgrade, introduced to the iPhone series last year, the Times of India reported. Apple will reportedly stick to the 'different processors' strategy, meaning iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have A16 bionic processors, and the higher models will have the latest-generation A17 processor. However, the biggest difference in 2023 would be the introduction of USB-C connectivity. Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 series in four colours: Black, White, Yellow and Blue, according to reports. However, some analysts say the tech company might experiment with Orange or Coral Pink.

Will Apple launch new watches and Airpods in the 2023 event?

Apple will launch two new watches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The former would be available in the regular 41-millimetre and 45-millimetre sizes. For Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple will stick to the 49 mm size. Reports suggest Apple won't change the design of its new watches but might introduce new materials and colours. Although Apple users are waiting for the Apple Watch SE 2 launch, Apple might not launch it.

Another highly-anticipated product in line is the AirPods Pro. Apple might launch AirPods Pro with a USB type C charging port. However, the earphones are unlikely to get new features. They might get a software update, which improves their device switching and the ability to mute and unmute the AirPods themselves.

According to some analysts, Apple might introduce a new feature called Conservation Awareness that mutes the media when people begin to speak to the user.