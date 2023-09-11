iPhone 15 Launch: Check date, time, expected new features and price of Apple's new device

Apple will reveal the iPhone 15 on Tuesday, September 12, at 10:30 pm IST. It might come with an Android-like charging port and better camera zoom. According to analysts, the device's current high cost may increase due to the new features.

The iPhone 15 launch will happen in Cupertino, California. The event will also feature the launch of new Apple products like Watches, AirPods, and other gear. However, for Apple loyalists, the main focus of the launch would be the latest-generation iPhone. You can watch the Apple iPhone 15 launch live on Apple TV and the official YouTube channel of Apple.

Here's what to expect from the new iPhone 15 launch.

What is the cost of the iPhone 15?

Analysts say the pricing for iPhone 15 models could be around $100 higher than the previous model in the smartphone line. In India, the cost of the iPhone 15 base model would be around ₹90,000, according to reports.

For the first time in years, Apple has increased its iPhone prices, Wedbush Securities analysts said in a report on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Australia collaborates with tech giants to block AI-generated child porn in search engines

What are the new features of the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 will have a standard 6.1-inch screen and 128 gigabytes of storage. The price will be around $899.

The iPhone 15 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen could start at $999.

The Wedbush report says the iPhone 15 will feature a "noticeably faster" A17 bionic chip, better battery life, a type-C charging port, enhanced camera technology, titanium edges, and other software upgrades.

However, the greatest catch for iPhone users could be the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope telephoto lens. "It will significantly boost the phone's optical zoom capability," the analysts told CBS MoneyWatch. The lens provides a 5x-6x optical zoom, twice the zoom iPhone 14 Pro gives.

Olivier Blanchard, a research director at tech research firm The Futurum Group, told CBS MoneyWatch that the iPhone 15 will likely feature a USB-C charging port, which is the same as the Android smartphone models.

Is it worth upgrading to the new iPhone 15?

Retiring your old smartphone and switching to the latest iPhone can be a tough choice. However, it depends on the type of device you use now and the time you've spent with it.

If you own an iPhone 12 or a newer model, it may be more cost-effective to keep your current device rather than upgrade, especially if Apple increases its prices, according to Blanchard.

But if you have a much older model smartphone, the iPhone 15, with its new chip, improved camera features and USB-C port, could be a big step up.

(With inputs from agencies)