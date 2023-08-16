Appetizing Attire: Donair sandwich costume up for auction fetches whopping $11,900

A life-sized street-food costume was sold in Canada on Monday for a whopping $11,900 (C$16,025). The outfit, which is made of latex, vulcanized rubber and synthetic materials, became a talking point on social media after it was put up for auction, on an Alberta government surplus auction site, in the month of July.

On Monday night, the auction was closed by an Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain when a bid of $11,900 was offered.

More than 1,700 bids were registered for the costume, as per the provincial government website when PrimeTime Donair and Poutine eventually wrapped up the month-long online bidding war.

Wrapped in tinfoil, the 4ft 8in (142cm) costume comes with replica meat, tomatoes, onions, sauce and lettuce to give it an authentic feel along with a silver body suit to be worn underneath.

Owner of PrimeTime Donair, Adil Asim said that he was amused by the suit and thought that it was funny.

"We were amused by it. We thought it was funny!" CTV News Edmonton quoted him as saying.

"You know, this is an Alberta costume. It was made [for] the Alberta government. It should stay in Alberta and be with Albertans and that's why I kept bidding up."

The restaurant chain is available across 19 locations in Alberta, out of which, 17 of them are in Edmonton and the area.

Originally created for government-sponsored campaign

As per the Alberta legislature newsletter Alberta Today reports, the suit was originally designed for the 2015 PSA campaign against distracted driving.

The concept behind the campaign was to walk a donair, which would be a visual representation showcasing the hallucinatory dangers of driving while high, which the department had titled 'don’t drive and donair'.

The campaign was originally pitched under the PC government but was later scrapped by the newly elected NDP government in 2015.

Asim in a conversation with CTV said that he wasn't yet sure as to what all could be possibly done with the costume and how it could be fully utilized.

"I might squeeze my 16-year-old son into it, just to kind of get up, get it going around, but we definitely were thinking of collaborating with some comedians possibly and doing some TikTok content," he said.

Spokesperson Tamisan Bencz-Knight said that the new owner of donair costume was also having thoughts about using the suit for charitable causes.

"Whatever that looks like, whether it's providing meals, participating in an event or even just having our mascot out with your mascot giving hugs and high fives, there are always opportunities, so we’ll see what happens," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)



