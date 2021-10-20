Animation of Superman, Wonder Woman 'in Kashmir' draws angry reactions online

A video is doing the rounds online, appearing to show Superman and Wonder Woman 'solving' the Kashmir 'dispute'. It's not clear whether the animated clip is officially produced by DC, the comics home of Superman, whose official YouTube channel does not host the video. But the mention of Kashmir as 'disputed' has riled many social media users in India.

The clip purportedly shows Superman and Wonder Woman, two of the most powerful heroes from the DC Comic Universe, destroying military equipment in 'disputed Kashmir'.

Media reports said the two heroes are destroying Indian military infrastructure. The voiceover in the clip can says that Superman and Wonder Woman destroy 'every piece of military equipment declaring 'an arms-free zone'. There is no apparent mention of India or Pakistan but Kashmir can be heard as being referred to as a 'disputed' territory.

And many netizens are not happy.

"Why are they so specific about Kashmir? First they refer to an imaginary place like m'gota, but the next moment they mention Kashmir. Its better to keep quiet about complex geopolitical affairs that they don't know anything about..." says a Twitter user.

"USA (is) only strong in animation movie," says another.

Some Twitter users have poked fun at Superman and USA's war on terror in Afghanistan that met a disastrous end in August this year.

"How about Superman, Wonder Woman & DC doing something about Afghanistan," reads a comment.

"What a mess.. Superman couldn't save Afghanistan.. Went home defeated," reads another.

Some comments say that Superman and Wonder Woman are seen destroying a specific type of fighter jet that neither India nor Pakistan possess.