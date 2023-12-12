Ancient Chinese city resurfaced after decades underwater and is now open only to experienced divers. Watch

In China's Zhejiang province lies the submerged city of Shicheng, intentionally flooded in 1959 to accommodate the Xin'an hydroelectric dam. Nearly 300,000 people were relocated, and Shicheng remained "forgotten" until its rediscovery in 2001 during a Chinese government expedition.

Shicheng, often called the "Lion City," rests 40 metres below the surface of Qiandao Lake, frozen in time with stone architecture dating back to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368 to 1912).

Proximity to the Wu Shi Mountain earned it the name "Five Lion Mountain." The city spans half a square kilometer and boasts historical remnants.

Preserved grandeur: Lions, dragons, and phoenixes

In 2011, National Geographic put out exclusive photos of Shicheng, showing its grandeur underwater. The city has an intricate network with five entrance gates, wide streets adorned with 265 archways.

Preserved stonework features intricately carved lions, dragons, phoenixes, and historical inscriptions, some dating as far back as 1777.

Despite being submerged, Shicheng is remarkably well-preserved, earning it the moniker "Atlantis of the East." The water acts as a protective shield against wind, rain, and sun erosion. This unique preservation enhances the allure of the city, offering a glimpse into China's imperial past frozen in aquatic splendor.

While the submerged city is a captivating destination, exploration is restricted to experienced divers due to safety concerns. Expeditions require proven diving expertise, especially in deep waters. The site remains partially unmapped, making it potentially hazardous for inexperienced tourists.