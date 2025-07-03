/Amelia Earhart vanished in 1937. A strange occurrence hints she was on THIS island

The disappearance of Amelia Earhart over the Pacific Ocean still intrigues the world 88 years on. It is a mystery that has no answers despite years of investigation by several groups. Several theories suggest that her plane crashed on a remote island on July 2, 1937. Now the Purdue University has announced that it will undertake an examination of this island. Notably, Earhart was on a mission to fly around the world, and this was funded by Purdue. Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean. She vanished during one of her trips and left everyone questioning what had happened.

All the exploration on the matter has led to the Taraia Object hypothesis. Experts have spotted an anomaly at the site halfway between Australia and Hawaii. It is a strange occurrence, and it is speculated that it is nothing but the Lockheed Electra 10E plane Earhart was piloting. Could it really be Earhart's aircraft? A team from the Purdue Research Foundation and Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALL) will head to the Nikumaroro island in November this year to study this anomaly. They will be leaving the Marshall Islands on November 5 and spending five days on Nikumaroro. Later plans include excavating the plane. Richard Pettigrew, ALI’s executive director, said in a statement that the evidence is so strong that it warrants research, and they hope to return with proof that Earhart was there. Also Read: Japan 'megaquake' coming? Earthquakes detected at exact point Ryo Tatsuki predicted in manga comic book

Anomaly spotted in ocean near island Earhart once could have been on

The Taraia Object hypothesis has been formed based on key information gathered over the years from different sources. It is based on the premise that Amelia Earhart did not crash into the ocean, but landed on this island. She remained stranded here until she died. The first time something connected researchers to the incident happened through the radio bearings recorded from radio transmissions at the time by the US Navy, the US Coast Guard, and Pan American World Airways.

Human bones, cosmetics, landing gear on island belong to Amelia Earhart?