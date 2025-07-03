/Amelia Earhart vanished in 1937. A strange occurrence hints she was on THIS island

Amelia Earhart, an American aviation pioneer, vanished in 1937 during an expedition. No confirmed traces of her have ever been found. An anomaly near the island she landed hints at the presence of her airplane. Was she there? Did she crash?
The disappearance of Amelia Earhart over the Pacific Ocean still intrigues the world 88 years on. It is a mystery that has no answers despite years of investigation by several groups. Several theories suggest that her plane crashed on a remote island on July 2, 1937. Now the Purdue University has announced that it will undertake an examination of this island. Notably, Earhart was on a mission to fly around the world, and this was funded by Purdue. Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean. She vanished during one of her trips and left everyone questioning what had happened.
All the exploration on the matter has led to the Taraia Object hypothesis. Experts have spotted an anomaly at the site halfway between Australia and Hawaii. It is a strange occurrence, and it is speculated that it is nothing but the Lockheed Electra 10E plane Earhart was piloting. Could it really be Earhart's aircraft? A team from the Purdue Research Foundation and Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALL) will head to the Nikumaroro island in November this year to study this anomaly. They will be leaving the Marshall Islands on November 5 and spending five days on Nikumaroro. Later plans include excavating the plane. Richard Pettigrew, ALI's executive director, said in a statement that the evidence is so strong that it warrants research, and they hope to return with proof that Earhart was there.
The Taraia Object hypothesis has been formed based on key information gathered over the years from different sources. It is based on the premise that Amelia Earhart did not crash into the ocean, but landed on this island. She remained stranded here until she died. The first time something connected researchers to the incident happened through the radio bearings recorded from radio transmissions at the time by the US Navy, the US Coast Guard, and Pan American World Airways.
Human bones were found on the island in 1940. An analysis done on them in 2017 revealed that they were almost the same as Earhart’s bone lengths, more than 99 per cent of other individuals. An object resembling a woman’s shoe, a compact case, a freckle cream jar, and a medicine vial from the 1930s were also found. Three months after Earhart disappeared, a photographic anomaly, called the Bevington Object, was discovered on the Nikumaroro reef and resembled the Electra landing gear. The actual Taraia Object was found in 2020, and satellite imagery suggests that it has been in the same place since 1938.